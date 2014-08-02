Acclaimed photographer cristobal palma, of santiago-based estudio palma, has produced a film which documents a great number of the buildings he has captured over the past four years. the movie, entitled ‘cristobal palma: architecture film work 2010-2014′ compiles palma’s short architectural videos, offering the viewer a deeper understanding of the various works.
Wow, It is so great presentation of santiago-based estudio palma which has produced a film. I have enjoyed in your film so much. thank you.
