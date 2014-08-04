blog wunderlust: 4th August 2014

If you plan cities for cars and traffic, you get cars and traffic. If you plan for people and places, you get people and places.
Frend Kent
George Lucas announces architects for lakefront museum | Are the ‘Star’ Architects Ruining Cities? | Medellín made urban escalators famous, but have they had any impact? | David Adjaye interview: 'I'm not always looking at the usual references' | David Adjaye designs a new boutique for Couturiere Roksanda Ilincic | Never Too Young; 15 Librarian-Recommended Architecture Books for Young Children |
last word: Build communities, not just home units
No comments:
Post a Comment