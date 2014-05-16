May 16, 2014

Jockey Club Innovation Tower by Zaha Hadid Architects

Jockey Club Innovation Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects from ArchDaily on Vimeo.

Mike Nowson said...

Very few Architects can make actual buildings more seductive than their renders...
Lofted surfaces still evoke a sense of technology and "present ness" this building has pushed this association to the extreme.

10:16 PM

