Jockey Club Innovation Tower by Zaha Hadid Architects

Architecture is a beautiful thing to love | and an even better thing to share
Jockey Club Innovation Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects from ArchDaily on Vimeo.
Very few Architects can make actual buildings more seductive than their renders...Lofted surfaces still evoke a sense of technology and "present ness" this building has pushed this association to the extreme.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Very few Architects can make actual buildings more seductive than their renders...
Lofted surfaces still evoke a sense of technology and "present ness" this building has pushed this association to the extreme.
Post a Comment