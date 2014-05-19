blog wunderlust: 19th May 2014

Modernism is often less about aesthetic impression and more about lifestyle, efficiency of living, sustainability
Leo Marmel
Theaster Gates Gets $3.5M Grant to Push Solar Decathlon -- Innovation in Home Design | This City Aims to Be “Car Free” in 20 Years | Older, Smaller, Better: Why new ideas need old buildings | Creatives, now you can swap homes with other creative types | Trash, waste and household items turned into houses for the homeless | BIG BIM for the conceptual architect
last word: 10 essential habits for successful architects
No comments:
Post a Comment