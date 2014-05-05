blog wunderlust: Cinco de Mayo 2014

We were coming out the war the space race was on. People thought science and progress could solve all society’s problems, architecture was there to improve peoples’ lives and things could only get better.
Ivor Smith
last word: Ivor Smith, Park Hill and Optimism
