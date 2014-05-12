blog wunderlust: 12th May 2014

By tattooing walls, graffiti writers free them architecture and turn them once again into living, social matter, into the moving body of the city before it has been banned with functions and institutions.
Jean Baudrillard "Kool Killer, or the Insurrection of Signs"
When Architects Build Brands: Is Architecture’s Future in Advertising? | Meet the Dynamic Duo Behind Architecture Firm Fuksas | Why Architects should Blog | The Green Building Reality: Why Two-Thirds of the Profession Are Cowards | One of America's Most Famous Architects Was a Nazi Propagandist | A beautiful mobile home for just $33,000? | A degree in architecture … but all I can get are menial jobs
last word: 2014 - End of Year Exhibition at the Caribbean School of Architecture
1 comment:
Acetech Software should be your first choice if you are looking for a software development company India for your web designing need.
Post a Comment