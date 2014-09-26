September 26, 2014

ARCKIT

ARCKIT® is a freeform model building tool that allows architects and everyone to physically explore designs and bring their projects to life. The interconnecting components use no glue and are completely modular, making it possible to create a diverse range of scaled structures that can be used as working models to communicate ideas to clients and to showcase finished projects.



