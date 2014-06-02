blog wunderlust: 2nd June 2014

I think my designs are quite contemporary, but I like to use older forms. I would describe my style as modern, which learns from the vernacular; it applies local building materials while reflecting indigenous culture, offering solutions to environmental issues and accounting for modern technology.
Ann Hodges (Kingston 10 Architects)
This Abandoned Wasteland Was Once America's Largest Mall | Playful Work Environments | Finding Space for the Living at a Memorial | Renewed Hope For Black Architects | Bauhaus Beauties | Remixing Famous Architecture in Animated GIFs | Focus of architecture is people | klopf architecture remodels double gable eichler home in california | Man who compiled the 'bible' on architecture
last word: Fire razes [Historic] commercial building in Falmouth
2 comments:
Tetris meets architecture - Amazing!
Great animated GIFs!
Post a Comment