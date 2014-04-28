blog wunderlust: 28th April 2014

Buildings are deeply emotive structures which form our psyche. People think they're just things they maneuver through, but the make-up of a person is influenced by the nature of the spaces
David Adjaye
My space: Steve Bowkett, architect | Is This House Too Modern to Exist? | Daily Overview: Captivating Satellite Images of Earth | Building the Picture: Architecture in Painting review – a show to change the way you look at art | Does Italy Have Way Too Many Architects? | Why You Must Consult an Architect When Putting Up Your House | Spanish court orders architect Santiago Calatrava to pay $4 million over city hall faults |
last words: Bogota- an urbanist's guide to the city
2 comments:
Nice website...good post looking different..interesting to read your blog thank you
Aluminium Planters
Such a beautiful architect design! Thanks for posting!
Post a Comment